Delhi: Expect more rain and cleaner air in days ahead

Rain and wind helped improve Delhi’s air quality Monday, with officials saying the weather condition is expected to remain the same for the rest of the week, including Republic Day on January 26. The air quality, which was ‘severe’ on Sunday, improved to ‘very poor’ on Monday.

Several parts of the city, such as Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge saw light rain in the morning followed by heavier rain late in the evening.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 11.5 degrees Celsius while the maximum was was 22.6 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, IMD said, Delhi will see a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and the possibility of gusty winds and hailstorm. The temperature is expected to touch a low of 11 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 20 degrees Celsius.

Delhi’s rainfall deficit in the post monsoon season is close to 80 per cent, IMD officials said, adding that rain during the week will help meet this shortfall.

According to SAFAR, the air quality too is expected to improve over the next three days, with the concentration of pollutants dropping to a lower range in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday and improving to ‘poor’ on Wednesday. Higher wind speed and rain are two favourable factors for dispersion of pollutants.