Delhi: Expect light rain today, no dip in temperature

Delhi saw a muggy Sunday, with the maximum temperature touching 35.8 degrees Celsius and the maximum humidity at 83 per cent. Monday, IMD officials said, is expected to bring moderate rain and the temperature is expected to be between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Advertising

Despite monsoon arriving in Delhi Friday, rain has been sparse with only light showers recorded in several parts of the city so far.

According to rainfall data maintained by IMD, Delhi’s rainfall deficit is 87% since June 1. By July 7, the city normally receives 91 mm of rain. This year, it has received only 12.2 mm so far.

Officials said that Delhi is expected to receive only light or moderate rain during the week. The temperature, too, is expected to climb starting Friday.

Advertising

“Heavier rain is expected only after July 15. We are hoping that the rain deficit will be wiped out then as heavy rain is expected,” said a senior IMD official.

Delhi usually receives monsoon rains on June 29. This year, however, the rain was delayed by a week.