Delhi News Live Updates: CBI prepares more summons in excise policy probe, EOW likely to close enquiry

Delhi news live updates (August 21): The CBI on Saturday began questioning people in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in the rollout of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 which was withdrawn recently by the AAP government. This development came a day after the agency conducted searches at 31 locations including the home of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) is likely to close its “preliminary enquiry” in the case, as learnt by The Indian Express. It had initiated the inquiry after receiving a complaint alleging illegal distribution of zonal liquor licences to manufacturing companies and blacklisted firms in violation of terms and conditions of the excise policy. Sources said that after the EOW came to know of the CBI FIR, it discussed closing the enquiry.
With the CBI searches escalating the war of words between the BJP at the Centre and the AAP in Delhi, Manish Sisodia said on Saturday that he may be arrested “in the next two-four days”. Mounting a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for trying to “stop” the Arvind Kejriwal government’s “good work” especially in the field of education and health, Sisodia told a press conference that “we are not scared” and “the next election (for Lok Sabha in 2024) will be Modi versus Arvind Kejriwal”.
The BJP hit back, accusing Kejriwal of being the “kingpin in the liquor scam”. It said the AAP was trying to divert attention from the “scam” by linking the CBI action to politics since its “real face has been unmasked”. Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who addressed a press conference along with Lok Sabha member Manoj Tiwari and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta, said: “Manish Sisodia might have now changed the spelling of his name too. Now it is Money Shh.”
