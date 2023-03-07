Delhi excise policy: ED arrests Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramachandra Pillai in connection with the money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the Delhi government’s now-scrapped liquor policy. Two months ago, the ED had attached Pillai’s properties in Hyderabad.

In two prosecution complaints (equivalent to chargesheets), the ED has claimed that members of the so-called ‘South group’ paid bribes to exploit the loopholes in the excise policy that would secure their uninhibited access to various wholesale businesses and retail zones in violation of rules. “Arun Ramchandra Pillai, who owns a Hyderabad-based infrastructure company, is alleged to be a member of the so-called South group,” the official said.

According to the ED, in 2022, Sameer Mahendru, managing director of Indospirit Group, met Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Telangana MLC and daughter of state Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, at her house in Hyderabad, where she told him that he was “like family to her and doing business with Arun (Pillai) was like doing business with Kavitha and that they will take this relationship to a larger scale in multiple states and expand majorly”.

According to the FIR, “Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM; Arava Gopi Krishna, then Commissioner (Excise); Anand Tiwari, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise); and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender”.

Citing “reliable sources”, the FIR also said that AAP’s communication in-charge Vijay Nair, Manoj Rai, an ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Brindco Spirits owner Amandeep Dhal; and Sameer Mahendru were “actively involved in irregularities in framing and implementation of excise policy”.

“Source further revealed that some of the L-1 licence holders are issuing credit notes to retail vendors with an ab initio intention to divert the funds as an undue pecuniary advantage to public servants. In furtherance to this, they are showing false entries in their books of accounts to keep their record straight. Source further revealed that Amit Arora, director of Buddy Retail Pvt Limited, Gurgaon; Dinesh Arora and Arjun Pandey are close associates of Manish Sisodia and are actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to accused public servants,” the FIR read.

“Source further revealed that Sameer Mahendru, MD, Indospirit, has transferred an amount of one crore to the account of Radha Industries. Radha Industries is being managed by Dinesh Arora. Source further revealed that Arun Ramchandra Pillai used to collect undue pecuniary advantage from Sameer Mahendru for onward transmission to accused public servant through Vijay Nair,” it added.