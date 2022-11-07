scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 07, 2022

Businessman Dinesh Arora seeks pardon in Delhi excise policy case, tells court wants to become a witness

Arora prayed for a grant of tender of pardon submitting, "I am ready to voluntarily make a true and full disclosure of all the facts pertaining to this case as the same are within my knowledge."

Dinesh Arora, businessman. (Photo: Facebook@Dinesh Arora)

Businessman Dinesh Arora, who has been accused in the Delhi excise policy case, moved a CBI court Monday seeking pardon without any coercion from the probe agency and said he also wants to become a witness.

Arora appeared before Special Judge M K Nagpal with his lawyer R K Thakur informing the judge that he has moved the application. Arora also recorded his statement before Special Judge Nagpal. The court will hear arguments on this application, however, the proceedings are expected to take place in-camera since Arora’s lawyer told the court that this was a sensitive matter.

“I am also ready to make a voluntary and true disclosure regarding my role in the commission of the alleged offences. I have earlier cooperated during the investigation of this case. I have also cooperated in the investigation of this case by the CBI and have made two statements before the IO in this regard. I have also made a confessional statement before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) regarding the facts and events pertaining to the commission of alleged offences,” Arora told the court.

The businessman said he was making this statement “without any pressure, coercion or undue influence upon me by the CBI for any other purpose.” “In view of the court, it is requested that I be granted a pardon in this case. I am also ready to abide by all the grounds and conditions,” he told the court.

The FIR in the case was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation after Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, putting Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, also the in-charge of the excise department, directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government had announced it was withdrawing the policy.

The excise policy which brought in big discounts for consumers was scrapped on July 31 amid allegations of corruption and irregularities in its drafting and implementation.

The CBI has so far arrested Vijay Nair, the former CEO of events company Only Much Louder (OML) who had been associated with the Aam Aadmi Party, and businessman Abhishek Boinpally in this case. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also arrested Sameer Mahendru, Managing Director, Indospirit Group. All three men are in judicial custody currently.

First published on: 07-11-2022 at 03:36:27 pm
