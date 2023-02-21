Delhi excise policy case: YSR Congress leader’s son, advertising firm director sent to judicial custody

A Delhi court Tuesday sent Raghav Magunta, son of YSR Congress Party MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, and Rajesh Joshi, director of an advertising company, to judicial custody in an excise policy-related money laundering case.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Magunta under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) on February 10, while Joshi, the director of Chariot Productions Media Pvt Ltd, was arrested two days earlier.

Both were produced before Special Judge M K Nagpal on Tuesday on the expiry of ED custody.

As the agency did not seek an extension of their custody, both were remanded in judicial custody, an ED lawyer said.

The ED has alleged that Magunta is a “key person in the conspiracy of cartelisation and kickbacks hatched along with various persons in the Delhi Excise policy 2021-22 scam”.

The ED cited various instances showing Magunta’s “prima facie involvement” in the alleged cartel that caused a loss to the government exchequer by way of alleged wrongful formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Meanwhile, Joshi was allegedly involved in the delivery or transmission of the kickback of around Rs 30 crore, which was received from the south liquor lobby through hawala channels, and which he delivered to co-accused Vijay Nair, the ED said.

The ED claimed in a charge sheet submitted to the court that a part of the alleged Rs 100 crore kickback was allegedly used in the Goa Assembly election campaign of the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party.