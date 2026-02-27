‘Holi has come early’: AAP’s Delhi office erupts in celebrations after excise policy case verdict

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Reduced to a spectre of its former self since it was routed in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found a reason to cheer on Friday after a Delhi court discharged party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the CBI’s corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

Right after the court order, party supporters thronged to the AAP office to celebrate, raising slogans of ‘jeet gaye bhai jeet gaye, aap aadmi jeet gaye (we won brother, we won, the common man has won),” “Kejriwal zindabad” and “Aam Aadmi Party zindabad”.

Holi has arrived early for the party, said supporters who smeared colours on Kejriwal’s poster and each other while dancing to the beats of bands and dhols.