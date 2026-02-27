‘Holi has come early’: AAP’s Delhi office erupts in celebrations after excise policy case verdict

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Reduced to a spectre of its former self since it was routed in the 2025 Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) found a reason to cheer on Friday after a Delhi court discharged party leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, along with 21 others, in the CBI’s corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.
Right after the court order, party supporters thronged to the AAP office to celebrate, raising slogans of ‘jeet gaye bhai jeet gaye, aap aadmi jeet gaye (we won brother, we won, the common man has won),” “Kejriwal zindabad” and “Aam Aadmi Party zindabad”.
Holi has arrived early for the party, said supporters who smeared colours on Kejriwal’s poster and each other while dancing to the beats of bands and dhols.
Delhi AAP convenor Saurabh Bharadwaj was also seen celebrating with the party members.
He posted on X, “The BJP government has everything, it’s in power in so many states, yet they had a problem even with the tiny Delhi government. They have an issue with any government that actually gets work done, because they themselves don’t want to do any work”
He added that the accused are thrown in jail and the trial doesn’t start for years.
“The case was nothing from the start. It was written in the office of the BJP only because they wanted to stop Arvind Kejriwal, because he was making new-age policies of giving free bus rides to women to empower them…,” said AAP’s chief national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar.
Party worker and supporter Meena Salwan hailed the order as a boost to the party. “Today is the victory of truth. The present party [BJP] had promised that it would give Rs 2,500 [to women] on March 8 [last year] when it won, but who has received it? The present party just makes false statements like they made against Kejriwal, but the truth always comes out,” she said.
AAP’s OBC wing state president, Sita Sharan, said the court order has imbued a wave of happiness and trust among the party and its supporters.
“For us, Holi started today. Everyone is calling out the BJP… despite heavy allegations, it could not shake the AAP… Every member of the party now has new energy to work,” he said.
