Two years, multiple high-profile arrests: A timeline of the Delhi excise policy case

With a Delhi court clearing AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and 21 others in the CBI’s corruption case, here’s a look at how the case started and key moments over the past two years

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 27, 2026 01:13 PM IST
Two years, multiple high-profile arrests: A timeline of the Delhi excise policy caseAAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Stating that the prosecution case doesn’t stand scrutiny and pointing out that the chargesheet is filled with lacunae, a Delhi court on Friday discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI’s corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

Judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court also said, “… The record reflects continuity, and consultation. There is no abrupt interruption to constitute criminal intent. The overarching conspiracy theory fails here. There are internal contradictions in the prosecution’s case.”

Here’s a look at the key moments in the case:

2022

July 8: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submits report to the L-G Office, alleging procedural lapses in the implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22

July 22: L-G V K Saxena writes to the Ministry of Home Affairs, recommending a CBI inquiry into the matter

July 30: Manish Sisodia, the then Deputy CM, says government will revert to the old excise policy (2020-21).

Sept 28: Vijay Nair, who was the Aam Aadmi Party’s communications in-charge, is arrested by CBI.

Nov 24: CBI files its first chargesheet, names 7

Nov 26: ED files its first prosecution complaint, alleging that the excise policy was “formulated with deliberate loopholes” which promoted “cartel formations through back door” to benefit AAP leaders.

2023

Feb 26: The CBI arrests Sisodia under the Prevention of Corruption Act

March 9: The ED arrests Sisodia in connection with its money laundering probe in the excise case

Oct 4: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh arrested by the ED

Oct 10: Supreme Court denies bail to Sisodia in CBI, ED cases, even as it raises doubts about some of the charges the ED has leveled against him. Allows Sisodia to file a fresh bail application if the trial is drawn out

2024

March 15: K Kavitha, daughter of K Chandrashekar Rao and Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader at the time, arrested

March 21: Arvind Kejriwal, who was the Delhi CM at the time, arrested by the ED under money laundering charges

April 2: Sanjay Singh gets bail from SC

May 10: Kejriwal granted interim bail by the Supreme Court for Lok Sabha election campaigning in Delhi till June 1

June 2: Kejriwal surrenders in Tihar after interim bail period ends.

June 20: Kejriwal gets regular bail from Rouse Avenue Court

June 25: HC stays lower court’s bail order on Kejriwal

June 26: CBI arrests Kejriwal

July 12: Kejriwal granted interim bail by SC in ED case

Aug 9: SC grants bail to Sisodia in ED and CBI cases

Aug 27: SC grants bail to Kavitha in ED and CBI cases

Sept 2: Vijay Nair gets bail from SC in ED case

Sept 13: Kejriwal is granted bail by SC

