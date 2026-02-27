Two years, multiple high-profile arrests: A timeline of the Delhi excise policy case

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Stating that the prosecution case doesn’t stand scrutiny and pointing out that the chargesheet is filled with lacunae, a Delhi court on Friday discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the CBI’s corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

Judge Jitendra Singh of Rouse Avenue Court also said, “… The record reflects continuity, and consultation. There is no abrupt interruption to constitute criminal intent. The overarching conspiracy theory fails here. There are internal contradictions in the prosecution’s case.”

Here’s a look at the key moments in the case:

2022

July 8: Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar submits report to the L-G Office, alleging procedural lapses in the implementation of Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22