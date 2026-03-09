Delhi excise policy case: HC indicates it will direct ED proceedings be deferred. Here’s why
The CBI has challenged a Delhi trial court order discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia along with 21 others in the alleged scam. The HC also indicated it will stay ‘adverse observations’ against the CBI probe officer.
The Delhi High Court Monday indicated that it will pass an order staying the adverse observations made against the CBI investigating officer by a trial court on February 27 while discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, as well as 21 others, accused in the 2021-2022 liquor policy case.
The CBI, in its revision petition before the HC, challenged the trial court order discharging the 23 accused, calling it “illegal on the face of it”. It also alleged that the court conducted a “mini-trial”, read the evidence “piecemeal”, and disregarded the conspiracy “duly established” by the probe agency.
Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, also requested the HC to pass appropriate directions so as to ensure that the money laundering case trial — based on proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate — not be affected owing to the 23 accused persons’ discharge in the predicate offence.
Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma indicated that it will be directing the trial court where the ED proceedings are pending to defer the trial until the Delhi HC decides on CBI’s revision plea against the discharge.
While no counsel appeared for the erstwhile accused persons, even though they were served with the CBI’s plea prior to the hearing, Justice Sharma orally remarked, “(I) will be granting stay against (observations against) IO.”
The court issued notice and will hear the matter next on March 16.
The ED’s offences are essentially anchored to the predicate offence. It means that the ED case has to necessarily stem from a predicate offence. Unless the trial court order discharging the accused is stayed, the ED case cannot continue.
While discharging the accused, the trial court had directed for departmental action against the Investigating Officer not only for the “tainted investigation” but also for implicating an excise department official despite there being no evidence against him.
The CBI, in its revision plea, has termed such an observation by the trial court as “shocking to say the least”, and sought an immediate stay on it.
In its petition, the central probe agency has argued that its case establishes a “chain of conspiracy” where the two leaders formulated a “tailor-made policy” to fund Goa elections by favouring parties — the so-called South Group — who would pay “upfront money” to fund the AAP’s Goa poll campaign.
A key arm Mehta’s argument on Monday was that appreciation of corroborative evidence to substantiate approver statements is not required at the stage of framing of charge or discharge.
To this effect, Mehta also pointed to a judgment by Justice Sharma —- Aryan Bajpai vs State of NCT of Delhi — from December 2025. Justice Sharma, in the judgment, had observed, “The law does not require corroboration at this stage; it only requires material sufficient to raise a strong suspicion and justify initiation of trial against the accused.”
The trial court had stated that at the stage of framing of charge, “suspicion must be founded on material placed on record, and not on conjecture or reverse inference”.
