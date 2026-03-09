Delhi excise policy case: HC indicates it will direct ED proceedings be deferred. Here’s why

The court issued notice and will hear the matter next on March 16. (file)

The Delhi High Court Monday indicated that it will pass an order staying the adverse observations made against the CBI investigating officer by a trial court on February 27 while discharging AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, as well as 21 others, accused in the 2021-2022 liquor policy case.

The CBI, in its revision petition before the HC, challenged the trial court order discharging the 23 accused, calling it “illegal on the face of it”. It also alleged that the court conducted a “mini-trial”, read the evidence “piecemeal”, and disregarded the conspiracy “duly established” by the probe agency.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for CBI, also requested the HC to pass appropriate directions so as to ensure that the money laundering case trial — based on proceedings initiated by the Enforcement Directorate — not be affected owing to the 23 accused persons’ discharge in the predicate offence.