Delhi excise policy case: HC seeks ED’s stand in bail plea of Pernod Ricard general manager

The Delhi High Court Wednesday issued notice on the bail plea of the general manager of M/s Pernod Ricard, Benoy Babu, in connection with the Enforcement Directorate’s money laundering probe into the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped liquor policy of the Delhi government.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for Babu before a single-judge bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma and argued that his client had been falsely implicated in the excise scam case by the ED, even though he played no role in the formulation of the policy. Rohatgi argued that despite this, he had been made a witness by the CBI.

The ED case pertaining to money laundering in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, registered in September 2022, is based on a CBI FIR filed in August 2022. The CBI had booked Manish Sisodia, three excise department officials, and several vendors and distributors among the 15 accused it had arraigned in its FIR.

Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, who also appeared for Babu, argued that the only role played by his client with respect to the policy was that he submitted recommendations on behalf of Pernod Ricard to the expert committee.

Luthra said that the liquor company was a stakeholder in the business and its recommendations were required for the formulation of the said policy.

The ED arrested Babu on November 11, 2022, and The Indian Express had reported that ED sources had said that Babu was part of the cartelisation process, whereas Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy was instrumental in the cartelisation of licences and played a role in moving alleged kickbacks in the entire liquor licensing process.

“Of the 31 licences, Babu gave 29 to retailers. We have also found the draft of the Delhi liquor policy in his email. Liquor licenses were given out to a select few deliberately,” an ED official had said.

The ED argued before the HC that Babu was a key member of the cartel as without him it would not have been possible for the “conspirators of the criminal conspiracy” to achieve the objective of cartelisation and monopoly. It was argued that the idea of furnishing corporate guarantees by Pernod Ricard was the brainchild of Babu and had been done to ensure that the retain vends keep at least 35 per cent of liquor stock of brands manufactured by Pernod Ricard and with a motive to control about 30 per cent of the Delhi liquor market.

The HC directed the ED to file a status report in the case and listed the matter for hearing on March 16.

Special Judge M K Nagpal on February 16 dismissed the bail plea of Babu, Reddy, Aam Aadmi Party Communications in-charge Vijay Nair, Indospirit owner Sameer Mahendru and businessman Abhishek Boinpally. The special judge held that all the accused can be “prosecuted in the scheduled offences (ED) case even if none of them happens to be a public servant as they all are alleged to have been a part of the said conspiracy”.

On arguments by defence counsel that the “individual proceeds of crime being attributed to the accused have been shown by the ED on a much higher side and even the amount of losses allegedly suffered by the government exchequer is alleged to be highly exaggerated,” the special judge said, “It cannot be made a ground to enlarge the applicants on bail in this case under the PMLA where serious allegations are found to have been levelled against them of being part of a criminal conspiracy to bribe public servants in politics or otherwise and holding different offices and positions in Delhi.”