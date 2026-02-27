Explained: The Delhi Excise Policy corruption case, the key players, and what the CBI accused them of

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia address the media at Rouse Avenue Court, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

Noting that there “was no overarching conspiracy or criminal intent in the excise policy,” a Delhi court on Friday (February 27) discharged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy “scam”.

The case arose out of a report submitted by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, pointing to alleged procedural lapses in the formulation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The policy came into force in November 2021, but was scrapped in July 2022.

What was the case?

The report submitted to LG Saxena alleged that “arbitrary and unilateral decisions” taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister in the AAP government had resulted in “financial losses to the exchequer” estimated at more than Rs 580 crore.