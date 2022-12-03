Delhi excise policy case: CBI asks KCR daughter Kavitha to join probe on Dec 6

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday issued a notice to Telangana Member of Legislative Council K Kavitha, who is the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, asking her to join the probe on December 6 in connection with its investigation into alleged corruption in the Delhi government’s now-withdrawn excise policy.

On Wednesday, the Enforcement Directorate, probing alleged money laundering in a case related to the Delhi government’s liquor policy, told a special court in Delhi that kickbacks to the tune of at least Rs 100 crore had been received by AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair “on behalf of AAP leaders”. The ED said the money came “from a group called South group, controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, and Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy”. But the agency did not identify K Kavitha.

“I’ve been issued a CBI notice under Section 160 of CrPC, seeking my clarification. I have informed the authorities that I can meet them at my residence in Hyderabad on December 6 as per their request,” a statement from Kavitha’s office said.

The notice issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (CBI) Alok Kumar Shahi states, “The case has been registered on the basis of written complaint received from Praveen Kumar Rai, Director, MHA, dated July 27, under Section 120-B, Section 7 of PC Act (as amended in 2018), and Section 477-A of the IPC against Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and 14 others regarding the allegations pertaining to excise policy of Delhi government for the year 2021-22.”

“During the course of investigation of the case, certain facts have emerged with which you may be acquainted with, hence your examination on such facts is required in the interest of investigation. It is, therefore, requested that kindly intimate the place of residence (Hyderabad or preferably Delhi) as per your convenience for your examination at 11am on December 6 in connection of the case,” the notice stated.

In August this year, BJP leaders Parvesh Varma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa had alleged that Kavitha had a role in facilitating the Delhi liquor policy. Kavitha rejected the charge and said she would file a defamation case.

The investigation officer of ED, Assistant Director Jogender, said the 12% profit margin to wholesalers was devised to extract half of it as a kickback to AAP leaders. “As per the probe carried so far, Vijay Nair, on the behalf of AAP leaders, has at least received kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from a group called South group, controlled by Sarath Reddy, K Kavitha, Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy… The same has been disclosed by Amit Arora, now arrested, in his statement,” the IO had informed the court on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to the FIR of the CBI, “Manish Sisodia, Deputy CM; Arava Gopi Krishna, then Commissioner (Excise); Anand Tiwari, then Deputy Commissioner (Excise); and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise), were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to the excise policy for the year 2021-22 without the approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post-tender”.