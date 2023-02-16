Delhi excise policy case: Court dismisses bail pleas of AAP communication in-charge Vijay Nair, 4 others

A Delhi court Thursday dismissed the bail applications of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) communication in-charge Vijay Nair and four others in connection with a money laundering probe linked to the Delhi excise policy case, an Enforcement Directorate (ED) lawyer said.

Special Judge M K Nagpal passed the order after hearing the bail petitions of Nair, Indospirit owner Sameer Mahendru, Aurobindo Pharma director Sarath Reddy, Pernod Ricard General Manager Benoy Babu, and businessman Abhishek Boinpally.

In its prosecution complaint, the ED had said that the excise policy was allegedly “created by top AAP leaders to continuously generate illegal funds”. It also alleged that the conspiracy was to give “wholesale business to private entities and fix a 12 per cent margin (to get a 6 per cent kickback out of the same)”.

The ED also claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Mahendru, in a video call and purportedly asked him to continue working with co-accused Nair, whom he referred to as “his boy”.

The ED has accused Nair of receiving kickbacks to the tune of Rs 100 crore from the “South Group” allegedly comprising individuals identified as YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, Raghav Magunta, Sarath Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha. The ED has claimed that the kickback was allegedly facilitated by Boinpally in connivance with Nair and his associate, Dinesh Arora.

Referring to the Goa elections, where AAP opened its account by winning two seats, the ED claimed that Nair “engaged in making cash payments for campaign-related work through Chariot Productions (an entity engaged by AAP for advertising and other works for their Goa 2022 assembly elections campaign)”.

In a statement, AAP said it “disagreed” with the court’s bail order passed, and that it will challenge it through an appeal. “The whole narrative of a scam taking place in the liquor policy is total sham and smacks of political vendetta. We respectfully disagree with the court’s bail order passed today and will be challenging it through an appeal. We have full faith in the judiciary and are confident that the courts will eventually prove that this case is nothing but a sham,” it said.