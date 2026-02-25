Delhi govt extends existing excise policy for hotels, clubs, restaurants for another year

The department has asked all HCR licensees to submit their application for renewal on the e-Abkari portal and pay the renewal fee (Credit: pixabay)

With the BJP-led Delhi government yet to finalise a new liquor policy, the Excise department has has issued orders asking hotels, clubs and restaurants (HCRs) to renew their licence under the existing policy for the next financial year 2026-27, officials said Wednesday.

The current policy, which has already been extended multiple times, will expire on March 31. It was last extended in July 2025.

The Excise department on Wednesday also issued a circular, which read: “The Competent Authority has granted approval for renewal and grant of new Hotel, Club and Restaurant (HCR) and Medicinal and Toilet Preparations (M&TP) licenses for licensing year 2026-2027 on same terms and conditions as that of Excise year 2025-26…”