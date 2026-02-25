Delhi govt extends existing excise policy for hotels, clubs, restaurants for another year

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With the BJP-led Delhi government yet to finalise a new liquor policy, the Excise department has has issued orders asking hotels, clubs and restaurants (HCRs) to renew their licence under the existing policy for the next financial year 2026-27, officials said Wednesday.
The current policy, which has already been extended multiple times, will expire on March 31. It was last extended in July 2025.
The Excise department on Wednesday also issued a circular, which read: “The Competent Authority has granted approval for renewal and grant of new Hotel, Club and Restaurant (HCR) and Medicinal and Toilet Preparations (M&TP) licenses for licensing year 2026-2027 on same terms and conditions as that of Excise year 2025-26…”
The department has asked all HCR licensees to submit their application for renewal on the e-Abkari portal and pay the renewal fee.
“Licensee should ensure that the licensed premises remain in his legal possession during the currency of license as required under section 13 (1) () of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009. The revised license fee for the period 01.04.2026 to 31.03.2027 will be levied for the period of 12 months on the fee structure…,” read the circular.
Meanwhile, an official said: “The process of renewal of licenses for L6 and L10, which are retail liquor shops, are also in the pipeline. It will be approved before March 31…”
The government has also increased the license fee on Indian and foreign liquor by 10% for the coming financial year. “…the department reserves the right to review the licensee fee and in case the same is increased, the licensee shall be liable to pay the increased amount within the stipulated time period failing which the department shall have the right to stop the transport permit of the until or take any other suitable action,” said a senior official.
Earlier this year, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced her plans to introduce a new excise policy for Delhi. The government also constituted a ministerial committee headed by PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh to formulate a “transparent and socially secure” excise policy.
“The committee has prepared a draft of the new excise policy and the proposal has been sent to higher authorities including CM and MHA. Once after the final approval or if they recommend any changes, the government will move further with the new policy,” said a senior official.
Delhi currently has only government liquor shops run by four government bends — DSIIDC, DTIDC, DCCWS and DSCSC. There are over 680 liquor vends across the city.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram