Delhi Excise department cracks down on illegal liquor trade; 730 arrested, 725 FIRs filed

The department has also initiated action against violations at licensed liquor establishments. (ANI Photo)

The Delhi government has stepped up its crackdown on the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor, registering 725 FIRs between April and August this year, according to data released by the government on Sunday.

In the last five months, the Excise department has arrested 730 people. It has also seized 197 vehicles allegedly being used to transport illegal liquor and recovered around 2.2 lakh liquor bottles.

Notably, during the corresponding period last year, 315 FIRs were registered, 312 people were arrested, 112 vehicles seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.

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The Delhi government is following a “zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade”, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, adding that the government is also working on an effective excise policy.