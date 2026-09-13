Delhi Excise department cracks down on illegal liquor trade; 730 arrested, 725 FIRs filed

The Delhi government has stepped up its crackdown on the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor, registering 725 FIRs between April and August this year, according to data released by the government on Sunday.
In the last five months, the Excise department has arrested 730 people. It has also seized 197 vehicles allegedly being used to transport illegal liquor and recovered around 2.2 lakh liquor bottles.
Notably, during the corresponding period last year, 315 FIRs were registered, 312 people were arrested, 112 vehicles seized and around one lakh bottles of illegal liquor were recovered.
The Delhi government is following a “zero-tolerance policy towards the illegal liquor trade”, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, adding that the government is also working on an effective excise policy.
In March, the government extended the 2020-21 excise policy for a year, till March 31, 2027. Since September 2022, when Delhi reverted to the old regime after the 2021-22 excise policy came under scrutiny over alleged irregularities, the city has seen short-term extensions of the old policy.
The Excise department attributed the enforcement challenge partly to Delhi’s geographical position, with the national capital sharing borders with neighbouring states and having around 70 large and small entry points.
“Enforcement activities would be stepped up further in view of the upcoming festive season in Delhi. The department aims at taking strict action against those involved in the illegal liquor trade, while also ensuring the availability of liquor through legal channels in the city,” an official said, adding that the supply of bonded liquor will be ensured through retail outlets operated by government corporations and on-premises sales outlets such as hotels, clubs and restaurants.
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The department has also initiated action against violations at licensed liquor establishments. According to the government, seven FIRs have been registered in such cases, with action including sealing of bars, imposition of fines and other legal proceedings.
“The government is also working on a new excise policy aimed at strengthening public safety, ensuring responsible regulation of the liquor trade, maintaining quality and increasing government revenue,” Gupta said.
She added that the government’s priority is to ensure adequate availability of legal liquor during festivals, while also effectively curbing the sale and smuggling of illegal liquor.
Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications.
Professional Background
Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University.
Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city.
Recent Notable Work
His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences:
An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled.
A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo.
A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods.
Reporting Approach
Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city.
Contact
X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_
Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More