Delhi Excise Act doesn’t prohibit under-25 from having liquor, only sale: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking to quash the Delhi Excise Act, which prohibits sale or delivery of alcohol to people under the age of 25 years in the capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar observed that Section 23 of the Act does not impose legal drinking age of 25 years in Delhi; it only provides that sale of alcohol to persons under 25 years of age is prohibited.

“The petitioner has a wrong notion… What is prohibited under Section 23 of the Delhi Excise Act has nothing to do with the drinking age. The prohibition is on the licensee to serve and deliver alcohol (to persons below 25 years of age)… Petitioner has presumed that the age of drinking is prescribed,” the bench said.

It further noted that there was no reason to interfere with the section, as it was a matter of policy decision of the Delhi Government. The bench said, “It is not obligatory on Delhi government to follow what is prescribed by other states. The cut-off age for sale or delivery of alcohol prescribes a valid classification and there is a reasonable nexus with what is sought to be achieved.”

The court was hearing a PIL by advocate Kush Kalra, seeking quashing of Section 23 of the Delhi Excise Act which prescribes 25 as the legal drinking age for buying and drinking alcohol in the city.

Kalra’s counsel submitted that the current age limit discriminates against Delhi residents, as the minimum legal age for alcohol consumption in other states is lower.