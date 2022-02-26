At 95.7 mm, Delhi records excess rainfall in January, February

From January 1 to February 25, Delhi has recorded 95.7 mm of rainfall, which is far in excess of the 28.5 mm of rainfall that is considered normal for this period.

Among the districts, Central Delhi has received the highest amount of rainfall during this period, with 154.1 mm, followed by East Delhi with 109.8 mm.

The city recorded moderate rainfall in some places, accompanied by hail on Friday night. The Safdarjung weather observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 10.1 mm of rainfall. The Lodhi Road weather observatory recorded 10.2 mm of rainfall, while the Ridge logged 5.4 mm between 8.30 am on Friday and 8.30 am on Saturday. Delhi has recorded rainfall on four days this month.

Light to moderate rainfall, along with isolated thunderstorms and lightning, are a possibility over Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh over the next 24 hours, according to an update by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8 am on Saturday.

Strong surface winds of around 25 to 35 kmph are also on the forecast for Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, South Haryana, South Punjab, and North Rajasthan today.

A western disturbance lies over north Pakistan, bringing rainfall to northwest India.

The minimum temperature recorded early on Saturday was 13.4 degrees Celsius.

Since February 19, the minimum temperature has remained above 10 degrees Celsius, IMD data indicates. The minimum temperature is likely to remain above 10 degrees over the next six days as well.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature is likely to settle at 25 degrees Celsius. Over the next six days, the maximum temperature is likely to range from 24 degrees to 28 degrees Celsius. At 8.30 am on Saturday, the temperature was 15.4 degrees Celsius.

With rainfall and strong winds, the AQI is likely to improve and reach the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday, going by a forecast issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System on Friday. On Friday, the AQI was 286, in the ‘poor’ category.