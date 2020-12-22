Delhi: Ex-MLA, on the run for 2 yrs after fleeing custody, arrested

Police said that during questioning, he confessed that he arrived at Safdarjung Hospital, from where he was allegedly taken to his in-laws’ house in South Delhi’s Deoli before he escaped.

Delhi Police has arrested former MLA from Mundka Rambeer Shokeen, two years after he escaped from the custody of three Baghpat Police officers. Police said that during questioning, he confessed that he arrived at Safdarjung Hospital, from where he was allegedly taken to his in-laws’ house in South Delhi’s Deoli before he escaped.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh confirmed the arrest and said an FIR was registered against him at Safdarjung Enclave police station. Earlier this year, police had filed a chargesheet before a Delhi court against the three policemen, Shokeen and his associate.

Shokeen was arrested in 2016 under MCOCA after he was allegedly found to be involved in criminal activities, including extortion and robberies. On September 26, 2018, Shokeen, uncle of jailed gangster Neeraj Bawana, arrived at Safdarjung Hospital following a court order for medical treatment, but the officers escorting him were informed that the doctor was in an operation and they would have to wait.

“His wife Rita Singh was waiting with his associates in two SUVs outside. Shokeen offered the three policemen lunch at his house in Deoli, around 14 km away. He also said he has to collect some documents,” a senior police officer said.

“In their investigation, police found that Shokeen’s associate booked a cab for them and they reached the Deoli home. When the officers were having lunch, Shokeen escaped. Once the officers were alerted to this, they tried to trace him in the vicinity. When they couldn’t, they returned to the hospital. Afterwards, a call was made to the local police, and Baghpat officers said Shokeen had escaped from the hospital,” an officer said.

During questioning, Shokeen disclosed that he first went to meet his relatives, who were asked to arrange a car for him. He then left for Mehandipur Balaji Mandir in Rajasthan’s Dausa district, where he hid for some months. “He then shifted to Himachal Pradesh. Six months ago, he came to Delhi. He was hiding in Kamruddin Nagar after changing his name,” the officer said.

Police lodged an FIR after a complaint was filed by inspector Kishor Singh Rotela, posted with police line Janpad in Baghpat. “Police found the conduct of all the three policemen suspicious as CCTV from the hospital did not corroborate their version of events,” the officer said.

