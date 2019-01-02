Delhi: Ex-MLA facing 5 other cases, including attempt to murder

Muzaffarpur BJP leader Raju Kumar Singh, who had been a two-time JD(U) MLA, has faced two cases under the Arms Act and three others, including one of attempt to murder, in the past. The 48-year-old is known to be an influential real estate businessman from Muzaffarpur, having formed a company with two other partners. He is also a co-owner of a mall in the district town.

Advertising

Singh, who has PhD and MTech degrees, is a resident of Anandpur Kharauni village of Paru under the district. He, however, chose Sahebganj Assembly segment adjoining East Champaran as his political constituency. He has faced threats from Maoists in the past. Singh, an upper caste Rajput, made it big in politics when he won as a JD(U) nominee in the 2005 assembly elections from Sahebganj and went on to retain the seat in the 2010 elections. Simultaneously, he continued to flourish as a real estate businessman and contractor, partnering with another influential politician-businessman.

He fell out with JD(U) when Nitish Kumar aligned with RJD in the 2015 assembly polls, and switched over to the BJP to unsuccessfully contest from the seat against RJD’s Ramvichar Rai. As per the 2015 election affidavit, Raju’s moveable and immovable assets are worth about Rs 3 crore. The election affidavit shows five pending cases against him, including of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder. BJP spokesperson Rajib Ranjan told The Indian Express: “The law should take its own course. If he is found guilty during the police investigation, the party will also take action against him.”