Delhi: Ex-judicial officer held for cheating MP

The Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) arrested a 61-year-old former judicial officer for allegedly cheating a Member of Parliament (MP) of Rs 5 crore in Delhi.

Police said the accused, Vinod Kumar Sharma, allegedly cheated the Lok Sabha MP to buy a property in Bijwasan in 2019. The property was already mortgaged by the accused. However, he promised to sell the property to the MP for Rs 5 crore. The MP was allegedly cheated by the accused and his associates.

Police said they had registered a case in 2019 and found the accused were in a contract with the DMRC. R K Singh, ACP (EOW), said the alleged property was fetching rent of about of Rs 8-9 lakh from the DMRC under the lease of contract.



Singh said, “We were investigating the matter when we found that the property was mortgaged for a loan of Rs 4.12 crore. The accused had lied to the MP and took Rs 5.5 crore. We also found that the accused had extended the lease agreement with the DMRC but didn’t tell them they had already sold the property.”

On Saturday, police arrested one of the accused, Vinod, and said he is a former judicial officer and lives at Panchsheel Enclave.