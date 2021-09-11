Delhi: Ex-J&K MLC was shot in the head, post-mortem shows

A day after the decomposed body of a former member of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council and National Conference leader Trilochan Singh Wazir (67) was discovered, the Delhi Police Friday conducted a post-mortem and found that he had been shot in the head.

Police said they received a complaint from Trilochan’s brother, Bhupendra Singh Wazir, who has named four people, including the two suspects. He has alleged they had a rivalry with his brother. Initial probe has revealed Trilochan came to Delhi on August 23 for treatment and stayed in the same flat as one of the suspects, Harpreet Singh Khalsa, who works with an online news portal. The second suspect, Harmeet Singh, a transporter, arrived in Delhi around the same time, and police are probing if they intended to target Trilochan earlier. Police have issued a look out circular. “Trilochan left the flat on August 25 after his treatment. Harmeet then moved in with Harpreet and stayed till September 2, when he shifted to an Oyo hotel 30 metres away. This was the same day Trilochan returned to Harpreet’s flat,” a senior officer said.

Police said Trilochan came to to Delhi on September 2 to catch a flight to Canada the next day. “He took a cab to Harpreet’s flat, where he was shot dead. We spoke to Harpreet’s girlfriend, who said she stayed at the flat on September 4 and 5 but didn’t get a foul smell possibly because the AC was on throughout. On September 5, Harpreet boarded a flight to Jammu, and returned on September 7,” an officer said. Meanwhile, Harmeet took a bus to Jammu on September 7, withdrew Rs 2 lakh from his bank account and returned the next day.