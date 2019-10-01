Delhi: Ex-DMC secy among four named in cheating complaint

Delhi Minorities Commission (DMC) chairperson Zafarul Islam Khan has filed a complaint of cheating against three employees of the commission as well as its former secretary. An FIR was registered two weeks ago at Central Delhi’s IP Estate police station.

“During inspection in January and May, we found that a lot of office supplies were ordered but not delivered. These included pens, glue sticks, laptops, coolers, pedestal fans, umbrellas and electric kettles. There have all been purchased on paper. The former secretary did this in connivance with the rest of the employees,” alleged Khan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Mandeep Singh Randhawa said, “An FIR was filed and investigation is on. No arrests have been made yet.”

The FIR states that orders for 300 pencils, 8,000 plastic folders, a coffee machine, photostat rims, 120 staplers, 20 umbrellas, 10 extension cords, 100 glue sticks, 48 dusters and three LCD monitors, among other items, were made. However, none of the supplies reached office.

“Some items have also gone missing from the store room, including an Apple laptop,” alleged Khan.