Delhi: Ex-cop threatens to shoot anti-CAA protesters, held

A former constable who allegedly posed as a Delhi Police sub-inspector and uploaded a video threatening anti-citizenship law protesters was arrested Friday. In a video widely circulated online, Rakesh Tyagi (43) threatened to “shoot protesters” if they pelted stones at policemen.

DCP (Cyber Crime) Anyesh Roy said Tyagi was a constable and opted for voluntary retirement in 2014. He hails from Baghpat in UP. Police also said he didn’t use his old uniform and bought a fake one. He was arrested from his Uttam Nagar home.

In the 16-minute video posted on Facebook on December 22, Tyagi is seen wearing a police uniform and sitting in a car. He identifies himself as a sub-inspector. In the first two minutes, he says, “Greh mantri ka adesh hai… to uska palan hoga, samvidhaan ko bachaya jayega. Chahe Babur, Akbar ya Humayun ho, agar mere upar patthar gira to main seedhe shootout kar dunga. Agar eenth se mara, mai use sambhalunga aur Ram Mandir banwaunga (We are following orders from the Home Minister and will save the Constitution… If someone pelts a stone at me, I will shoot that person. If they throw a brick at me, I will take it and use it to make Ram Mandir).”

Tyagi also mentions Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and says he will question protesters about the Act.

In a statement released online, DCP Roy said: “Several enlightened netizens had brought a video to notice wherein a person was seen wearing a Delhi police uniform unauthorisedly… Acting suo-motu, an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and IT Act was registered and the accused has been arrested following due procedure… Abusing the freedom provided by the internet is illegal and legal action shall be taken against violators…”

Police said the man deleted the Facebook video later and they found it through WhatsApp. “He was booked under IPC section 170 and IT Act and was later released on bail,” said Roy.

After he was released on bail, Tyagi posted another video on Facebook. The 25-minute long video was allegedly posted on December 28. Speaking about his arrest, he says, “Humne aisi konsi galat baat kardi…. Kuch khaas kaum ke logo ne complaint ki. 10 baje police waale aaye mujhe uthake le gaye… main fir bhi Dilli Police ka samman karta hoon. (I didn’t say anything wrong. People from a certain community filed a complaint against me and the policemen came to my house at 10 pm and arrested me. I still respect Delhi Police…)”

On the second video, police said it doesn’t violate the law.

