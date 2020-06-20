Delhi: Ex-Cong councillor complains of Covid symptoms, interim bail not extended

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana in his order wrote, “It is a well settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehensions cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of interim bail.” Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana in his order wrote, “It is a well settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehensions cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of interim bail.”

A Delhi court has refused to extend the interim bail of former Congress councillor Ishrat Jahan in connection with a Northeast Delhi riots case. Jahan was granted 10 days’ interim bail by the court, which expired on Friday, to attend her marriage.

Her counsel, Lalit Valecha, sought further 7-day interim bail, arguing her husband had recently come in contact with a relative who tested positive for Covid-19 and Jahan also complained of symptoms.

Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana in his order wrote, “It is a well settled principle of law that interim bail can only be granted in exceptional circumstances. Mere apprehensions cannot constitute a valid ground for extension of interim bail. Considering the totality of circumstances, especially the opinion of the doctor and nature of the offence, no ground for extension of bail is made out in favor of the applicant/accused.” The court then directed her to surrender before jail authorities on Friday.

Valecha argued before the court the doctors at Max Hospital, Patparganj, had advised her 7-days home isolation before undergoing a Covid test.

As per a verification report filed by the investigating officer in the case, “The doctor concerned has not prescribed any Covid test, and it has been reported that it is a simple case of flu.” During the course of arguments, Valecha also informed the court that the test report of Ishrat’s husband had come negative.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.