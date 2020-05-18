Delhi: Ex-bureaucrats oppose Central Vista revamp

The Rs 20,000-crore project focused on the historical precinct involves, among others, building a new Parliament. (Express photo) The Rs 20,000-crore project focused on the historical precinct involves, among others, building a new Parliament. (Express photo)

Redevelopment of Delhi’s Central Vista in a post Covid-19 scenario is “irresponsible” and needs to be stopped, a group of 60 retired civil servants from All India and Central Services said in an open letter to the Prime Minister and the Housing & Urban Affairs Minister on Sunday.

The letter was signed by civil service personnel including Ravi Vira Gupta, former deputy governor of the RBI; V S Ailawadi, former DDA vice-chairman; and Meena Gupta, former secretary of MoEF.

The Rs 20,000-crore project focused on the historical precinct involves, among others, building a new Parliament.

“Construction and redesign on the scale planned in the redevelopment project will significantly affect the heritage nature of this precinct, and destroy it irrevocably,” the letter said.

“It is sad to note that approvals of empowered supervisory bodies… have been pushed through in great haste…while the country is in lockdown due to the Covid-19 epidemic,” it added.

