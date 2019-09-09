Delhi: Ex-BSP candidate shot dead in car

A 44-year-old man was shot dead in his car in Outer North Delhi’s Narela Sunday morning. Police said five unidentified persons allegedly fired multiple shots at the victim, and suspect the shooting to be a case of personal enmity.

The victim, Virender Mann, had contested the 2013 Assembly polls from Narela on a BSP ticket and lost, his family said, adding he had joined AAP in 2016.

“We were informed of the incident at 10.45 am. We rushed to the spot and found Mann lying in his car with bullet injuries to his face, chest and abdomen. He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital and declared dead on arrival. We also found he was involved in around 14 criminal cases. Witnesses are being questioned and CCTVs are being checked. We will identify and nab the accused soon,” said Gaurav Sharma, DCP (Outer North).

Akshay (25), an eyewitness, told The Indian Express, “I was in my shop when I heard gunshots and people screaming. When I went outside, I saw people running towards the DDA market. Four or five men in a white Swift had fired 15-20 shots at the driver of another white car. I called police, who came in 10 minutes. The men had fled by then.”

Mann is survived by his wife and his father and lived in North West Delhi’s Khera Khurd village.