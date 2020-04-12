Delhi: Ex-Armyman assaulted, FIR filed against 8 men

“The sarpanch of nearby Sangel village, Rajendra,…used casteist slurs and abused my husband, and said ‘these people are spreading the illness of corona’,” the complainant alleged. (Representational Image) “The sarpanch of nearby Sangel village, Rajendra,…used casteist slurs and abused my husband, and said ‘these people are spreading the illness of corona’,” the complainant alleged. (Representational Image)

A retired armyman currently deployed as a Special Police Officer at the Nuh City police station in Haryana was allegedly assaulted by a group of men who said he was “spreading corona”, at Sangel village last week.

According to the victim’s wife, Shameena, her husband Saimuddin was headed to Danibas village on his motorcycle on April 6 when he was stopped.

“The sarpanch of nearby Sangel village, Rajendra,…used casteist slurs and abused my husband, and said ‘these people are spreading the illness of corona’,” the complainant alleged.

Afterwards, the accused, eight of whom have been named in the FIR, allegedly tied the rope around Saimuddin’s neck and “pulled hard and made all efforts to kill him”. “My husband fainted and fell on the ground… when he became conscious again, he found he had been left in an empty room,” said Shameena.

Saimuddin was taken to the government hospital in Nuh and later referred to Artemis Hospital in Gurgaon, where he underwent an operation and is currently on ventilator support.

“An FIR has been registered against eight people by name, including the sarpanch of Sangel village. No arrest has been made yet,” said Inspector Vishal Kumar, SHO of the Nuh police station.

