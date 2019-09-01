Delhi: Ex-Armyan arrested for ATM fraud

A 38-year-old former soldier, who was dismissed from the Army in 2016, was arrested for allegedly fraudulently withdrawing money from others people’s bank accounts in South West Delhi’s Mahipalpur.

The accused, Rajender Singh Meena, had served in the Army for 18 years. He was dismissed on allegations of theft and other criminal cases registered against him, said Devender Arya, DCP (South West). A total of 32 ATM cards and around Rs 30,000 were seized from him.

The arrest came after police received a complainant from one Neeraj Kumar of Bihar. “Kumar and his friend were staying at a hotel in Mahipalpur. On August 23, at 11.30 am, he went to withdraw money from a nearby ATM, but the transaction was declined due to a technical problem. Meena, who was there, told him the ATM was working slowly. He took the complainant’s ATM and tried to withdraw money. While doing so, he swapped Kumar’s card with another card, and left the place, saying the machine was not working,” Arya said.

Later, Kumar received a message on his phone about the withdrawal of Rs 30,000 through an ATM transaction. Suspicious, he ran to the ATM and called police. “At the ATM, Kumar identified Meena, who was waiting for other victims,” an officer said.

Arya said Meena would install an instrument in the ATM machine that would decline transactions, and wait there: “Whenever a customer came to withdraw money, the transaction was declined. Meena would then extend help and swap the ATM card with another card, and withdraw money from victim’s account.”