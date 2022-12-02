Slum dwellers visit new EWS flats in Kalkaji: Dream of a ‘pucca house’ comes true for some, others skeptical

Dheeren Barman sported a wide smile and tears of happiness on Thursday when staff from the Delhi Development Authority told him, “Uncle ji, aapka paper ka kam pura hua, jaldi hi chabi mil jayegi aapko aapki ghar ki.”

A resident of Bhoomiheen Camp in Kalkaji, the 60-year-old is among several slum dwellers who applied for the newly built Economically Weaker Section (EWS) flats developed under the Centre’s in-situ slum rehabilitation scheme of ‘jahan jhuggi wahin makaan’. He was also part of a tour organised by the BJP for 4,000-5,000 slum dwellers from about 600 slum clusters and JJ clusters to visit the 3,024 flats that were recently inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for eligible families living in the camp. In a bid to woo voters ahead of the MCD polls, the party has already taken hundreds of slum dwellers from across the city in batches to the Kalkaji flats.

After completing the paperwork, Dheeren and his wife Darshata looked around the 1BHK flats on the first floor, checked the rooms, attached bathroom and toilet. The elderly couple then sat in the balcony of one of the flats for 15-20 minutes. “The boy at the office said we will get the keys in a month. Aaj se 40 saal pehle, majdoori karne ke liye Bengal se Delhi aaye the. Humesha se sapna tha apna ek ghar ho, woh aaj pura ho gaya. I don’t know which flat we are going to get, but I am very happy today.” His wife added, “We are finally going own a pucca house.”

Aditya Kumar, a class 10 student from Karampura, who was taking a selfie with his friend, said, “I wish that someday, we too can move to a flat or house like this… This has all facilities… open space, a play area. Currently, where we live, there is no toilet or bathroom… there is an open sewer and sewage enters out here during the monsoon. Hume to apne school mai batane mai sharam aata hai ki hum jhuggi mai rehte hain, aise jagah ghar hota to acha lagta.”

Others residents were skeptical. Malti who came from Sanjay Gandhi Camp in Naraina said: “Local leaders took us to visit the flats and said if we vote for BJP, we will also get a flat like this. About 100 people from my camp, including children, are here today to see the flats. The house is beautiful, it has a room, a kitchen and a separate bathroom… There is no toilet facility in our slum due to which we have to relieve ourselves in the open… I don’t know if this trip is just for the elections, but we are looking forward to living in a place like this one day.”

Ramesh Kumar, a resident from the same camp, said: “This is just a political stunt… They will forget us once the polls are over.”

“Who wants to live in a jhuggi? People come to us for surveys and make us fill forms, but nothing has happened so far… We will see if this is just another poll promise,” added Neelam, holding her two-month-old baby in her arms.

Mithilesh from BP Singh camp said, “I have been living in the JJ cluster for the last 60 years… Congress se lekar BJP tak sabne wada kiya par abhi tak ghar nahi mila… saalo se parchiyan ki katvaa rahe hai pakka makaan ke liye… at least Kejriwal delivers what he promises… jahan jhuggi wahan makaan sunte sunte ab mai upar chala jaunga.”

Raj Kishore (55), who lives in Gola Kuan camp in Tughlakabad Extension, meanwhile, complained that the party did not take the people who live nearby on a trip. “They brought people from far off places and did not invite people from nearby slum clusters.”

Thursday’s trip was organised by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta. The event also saw other party members like party’s in-charge for Delhi Baijayant Panda, Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta, in-charge of BJP’s JJ cell Neeraj Tiwari among others. The BJP also organised a musical event, selfie points with a photo of the PM and lunch to woo voters on the final day of campaigning.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Panda said: “The BJP works on addressing the economic needs of people. We do understand that there are people of the weaker economic sections that need housing and support. Just a couple of weeks ago, the Prime Minister released about 3,500 flats under the ‘Jahan Jhuggi, Wahin Makaan’ scheme. In the last few days, many hundreds of buses of people who reside in jhuggis have gone to see these flats and the enthusiasm is enormous…”

Campaigning for the MCD polls ends on Friday at 5 pm. The polls will be held on December 4 and results will be declared on December 7.