Delhi: Deadline to apply for EWS admissions in private schools extended to April 18

The last date for submitting online applications for seats under the EWS/DG and CWSN seats at entry-level classes in private schools across Delhi has been extended to April 18, officials said.

While the first round of centralised computerised draw of lots was initially supposed to be conducted on April 11, it had later been pushed to April 19. However, with this extension in the application window, it will be conducted only on April 26, they added.

Due to large numbers of seats under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS)/Disadvantaged Groups (DG) and Children with Special Needs (CWSN) categories remaining vacant even after December 31, 2021, the applications process and a computerised draw of lots for the 2021-2022 academic year took place as late as March 2022, with the next academic year due to begin on April 1.

According to provisions of the Right to Education Act (RTE), admissions to 25 per cent of seats at entry-level classes at private schools are reserved for students in the EWS/DG and CWSN categories.

Children whose annual family income is less than Rs 1 lakh fall under the EWS category and DG refers to SC/ST/OBC non-creamy layer/orphan and transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. These admissions are for entry-level classes in private schools in the city — nursery, kindergarten or class 1, as the case may be.