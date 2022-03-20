Delhi: EWS admission process in schools delayed, to begin on March 29

The online application process to entry-level seats in Delhi’s private schools under the economically weaker section (EWS)/disadvantaged groups (DG) and children with special needs (CWSN) categories for 2022-2023 has been delayed by a week and will now begin on March 29.

According to the earlier schedule issued by the Directorate of Education, applications for these seats were supposed to begin online from March 22 and the date of the first round of centralised computerised draw of lots was supposed to be conducted on April 11.

However, according to a revised schedule issued by the department, the online application process will begin on March 29 and the last date for submitting applications is April 12. The first round of computerised draw of lots will take place on April 19.

Because of large numbers of seats under EWS/DG and CWSN categories remaining vacant even after December 31, 2021, applications and a computerised draw of lots for the 2021-2022 academic year took place as late as March 2022, with the next academic month due to begin on April 1.

According to the provisions of the Right to Education Act, admissions to 25 per cent of seats at entry-level classes at private schools are reserved for students from EWS/DG and CWSN categories. Out of the 25 per cent of the seats, 22 per cent are reserved for EWS admissions and 3 per cent for CWSN.

EWS refers to children whose annual family income is less than Rs1 lakh and DG refers to SC/ST/OBC non-creamy layer/orphan and transgender and children living with or affected by HIV. These admissions are for entry-level classes in private schools in the city— nursery, KG or class 1 as the case may be.