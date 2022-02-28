From a musical play to comedy, art and discussion with a historian, Delhi has a packed calendar this week

Study the past

Listen to historian Ramchandra Guha in conversation with sociologist Nandini Sundar on ‘The Itineraries of a Historian’. Guha is an authority on the modern history of India and Sundar is a professor of sociology at Delhi University and a recipient of the Infosys Prize for Social Sciences (2010). On March 5, 4 pm, at Mughal Pavillion, Sunder Nursery.

Swing to the music

Catch singer Dhvani Bhanushali perform live on Saturday as the 22-year-old embarks on her first India tour of 10 cities. The Vaaste singer grew to prominence with her playback singing in movies such as Welcome to New York, Veere Di Wedding, Satyameva Jayate and Kabir Singh, among others. On March 5, 8 pm, at Studio XO Bar, Gurugram. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Get inspired

Revisit the life of Dr B R Ambedkar at Babasaheb – The Grand Musical, a musical play organised by the Delhi government. Directed by Mahua Chauhan, with Roshan Abbas as the Creative Producer, the play’s music has been rendered by folk-rock band Indian Ocean. The songs have been written by Kausar Munir and Vineet Panchhi. Art Director Omung Kumar has created a 100-foot stage to give an international theatre experience to Delhiites. Rohit Bose Roy will essay the role of the social reformer, while Teekam Joshi will be the narrator. Till March 12, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Weightlifting Auditorium, Delhi. Tickets at http://www.babasahebmusical.in.

Laugh it off

Watch standup comedian Gaurav Gupta perform his latest routine on Tuesday. A dentist by profession, Gupta shot to fame in 2017 when one of his standup routines went viral on social media. On March 1, 7.30 pm, at The Central Club of Comedy, Gurugram. Tickets on bookmyshow.in.

Celebrating art

The 4th Awadh Art Festival, featuring around 172 artworks, is taking place at Visual Art Gallery, India Habitat Centre, till February 28. The 86 participating artists include Ganesh Pyne and Paritosh Sen and actor Deepti Naval among others.