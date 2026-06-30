As Delhi gears for new EV policy, transition still unsteady in Gurgaon

Delhi has approved a new EV Policy that will allow only electric two-wheelers from 2028, but Gurgaon continues to lag in EV adoption despite Haryana's incentives and charging infrastructure push.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
2 min readDelhiJun 30, 2026 12:08 PM IST
ev carWhile Delhi has approved an ambitious EV policy to phase out new petrol two-wheelers by 2028, Gurgaon continues to witness sluggish electric vehicle adoption despite state incentives and new charging infrastructure norms. (Express Photo)
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Even as the Delhi government on Monday approved a new Electric Vehicle Policy — under which only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration in the Capital from April 1, 2028 — electric mobility transition in Gurgaon has not yet seen rapid adoption.

Under the newly approved framework, Delhi has eliminated proposed tax exemptions for strong hybrid vehicles to focus entirely on EVs, setting an aggressive timeline to effectively phase out petrol-run bikes. However, vehicle registration data from Gurgaon paints a contrasting picture of adoption across the border.

Also Read | No tax break for strong hybrids, no petrol bikes in Delhi from April 2028

According to think tank Envirocatalysts, out of the 1,00,675 two-wheelers registered in Gurgaon during financial year (FY) 2025-26, only 2,249 were electric — representing a mere 2.23% share. This figure marks a drop in market share from 2024-25, which saw registration of 87,544 two-wheelers, of which 3,321 were electric — translating to a 3.79 per cent share.

The figure for petrol and petrol-ethanol two-wheelers stood at 98,025 in FY 2025-26.

Also Read | Scrapping incentives, tax exemptions: How buyers benefit with new Delhi EV policy

Despite the Haryana government also introducing an EV policy in 2022 that offers financial subsidies and tax exemptions to buyers, as earlier reported by The Indian Express, Gurgaon has struggled to match the pace of EV adoption seen in the national capital.

In an attempt to address gaps in the charging infrastructure, the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning on June 5 approved an amendment to the Haryana Building Code, mandating the integration of EV charging infrastructure in all new residential and commercial buildings. Under the revised norms, commercial establishments such as offices, hotels, and malls are now required to provide at least one charging point for every three parking spaces, while residential and group housing projects must designate one charging point for every five parking slots.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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