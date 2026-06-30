As Delhi gears for new EV policy, transition still unsteady in Gurgaon

While Delhi has approved an ambitious EV policy to phase out new petrol two-wheelers by 2028, Gurgaon continues to witness sluggish electric vehicle adoption despite state incentives and new charging infrastructure norms. (Express Photo)

Even as the Delhi government on Monday approved a new Electric Vehicle Policy — under which only electric two-wheelers will be eligible for registration in the Capital from April 1, 2028 — electric mobility transition in Gurgaon has not yet seen rapid adoption.

Under the newly approved framework, Delhi has eliminated proposed tax exemptions for strong hybrid vehicles to focus entirely on EVs, setting an aggressive timeline to effectively phase out petrol-run bikes. However, vehicle registration data from Gurgaon paints a contrasting picture of adoption across the border.

Also Read | No tax break for strong hybrids, no petrol bikes in Delhi from April 2028

According to think tank Envirocatalysts, out of the 1,00,675 two-wheelers registered in Gurgaon during financial year (FY) 2025-26, only 2,249 were electric — representing a mere 2.23% share. This figure marks a drop in market share from 2024-25, which saw registration of 87,544 two-wheelers, of which 3,321 were electric — translating to a 3.79 per cent share.