Delhi EV policy: Coordinating body key to effective implementation, flag RWAs’ body

The RWAs have also pointed out that agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) need transparent approval frameworks for land allocation, building retrofits, and charging infrastructure permissions.

A representative body of Delhiites that speaks for tens of thousands of residents of East Delhi has written to the government to say that a high-level mechanism should be set up to coordinate among various stakeholder agencies for effective implementation of the capital’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.

The Delhi government released the draft Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030 for feedback and suggestions on April 11. The window for sending in the suggestions closes in three days. Once implemented, the policy will be valid till 2030.

The policy provides incentives for the purchase of all kinds of EVs and scrapping of older vehicles, proposes a ban on the registration of petrol two-wheelers after April 2028, and provides for a major expansion of battery charging and swapping infrastructure.