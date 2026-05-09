Delhi EV policy: Coordinating body key to effective implementation, flag RWAs’ body

Citizens intervene, write to Delhi government underlining need for institutional coordination, operational clarity, and timely execution to ensure success of policy to reduce air pollution

Written by: Devansh Mittal
4 min readNew DelhiMay 9, 2026 07:00 AM IST
Delhi EV policy, Delhi Electric Vehicle policy, Electric Vehicle policy, delhi electric vehicles, electric vehicles, Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030, Delhi government, delhi news, India news, Indian express, current affairsThe RWAs have also pointed out that agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) need transparent approval frameworks for land allocation, building retrofits, and charging infrastructure permissions.
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A representative body of Delhiites that speaks for tens of thousands of residents of East Delhi has written to the government to say that a high-level mechanism should be set up to coordinate among various stakeholder agencies for effective implementation of the capital’s new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy.

The Delhi government released the draft Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030 for feedback and suggestions on April 11. The window for sending in the suggestions closes in three days. Once implemented, the policy will be valid till 2030.

The policy provides incentives for the purchase of all kinds of EVs and scrapping of older vehicles, proposes a ban on the registration of petrol two-wheelers after April 2028, and provides for a major expansion of battery charging and swapping infrastructure.

The policy does contain a plan to set up a mechanism for coordination among various stakeholders, but its role is not defined in detail.

In a representation to the Delhi government, the East Delhi RWAs Joint Front, a forum of around 100 residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) that is vocal about a range of social and civic issues, has said that a central coordination mechanism or command centre should be established to ensure policy alignment among the Delhi Transport Department, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), DISCOMs, municipal bodies, and other land-owning agencies in rolling out EV infrastructure.

Land is owned by a multiplicity of government organisations in Delhi. Therefore, a single coordination mechanism will make the process of building EV charging infrastructure smoother, according to the Front.

“A single coordination agency will make the implementation of the EV policy easier. If the government is serious about reducing air pollution, the successful implementation of the EV policy is necessary,” B S Vohra, president, East Delhi Joint Front, said.

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The previous EV policy, which came into force in 2020, had provisions for a Delhi EV Cell, which was a dedicated cell “established within the Transport Department for effective day-to-day implementation of the Delhi EV Policy”. The Cell brought various stakeholders together for coordination.

Under the 2026 policy, a High-Powered Committee is proposed to be constituted under the chairpersonship of the chief secretary, and comprising representatives from the Departments of Transport, Power, Planning, Environment, Finance, Delhi Transco Limited (DTL), DISCOMs, and any other departments as deemed necessary. But its duties have not been specified.

The representation says that the policy presents a “strong and forward-looking framework” for accelerating electric mobility in the capital but its success would depend significantly on institutional coordination, operational clarity, and timely execution.

Under the policy framework, the Transport Department has been designated as the primary nodal authority, while DTL has been assigned responsibility for EV charging and battery-swapping infrastructure development.

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Implementation responsibilities have been distributed across agencies including the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Delhi Development Authority (DDA), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), Delhi Cantonment Board, Revenue Department, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), electricity distribution companies (DISCOMs), and other land-owning authorities.

The RWAs’ body has argued that the absence of detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) across departments represents a major gap.

The Transport Department, for example, requires clarity on EV-only enforcement mechanisms, subsidy-disbursement timelines, scrappage linkage, and fleet compliance norms. Also, DISCOMs require standardised procedures for charging station approvals, tariff structures, and grid augmentation planning.

The RWAs have also pointed out that agencies such as MCD, NDMC, DDA, PWD, and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) need transparent approval frameworks for land allocation, building retrofits, and charging infrastructure permissions.

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The representation has called for stronger environmental oversight mechanisms relating to battery disposal, recycling standards, and lifecycle monitoring.

The group has also suggested a time-bound rollout of SOPs within three to six months, advance identification of land parcels for charging stations, and joint grid-readiness planning exercises between DTL and DISCOMs.

The representation has also proposed the development of a unified EV data platform to track vehicle adoption, charging infrastructure, subsidy disbursement, and compliance metrics.

 

Devansh Mittal
Devansh Mittal
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Devansh Mittal is a Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in the New Delhi City bureau. He reports on urban policy, civic governance, and infrastructure in the National Capital Region, with a growing focus on housing, land policy, transport, and the disruption economy and its social implications. Professional Background Education: He studied Political Science at Ashoka University. Core Beats: His reporting focuses on policy and governance in the National Capital Region, one of the largest urban agglomerations in the world. He covers housing and land policy, municipal governance, urban transport, and the interface between infrastructure, regulation, and everyday life in the city. Recent Notable Work His recent reporting includes in-depth examinations of urban policy and its on-ground consequences: An investigation into subvention-linked home loans that documented how homebuyers were drawn into under-construction projects through a “builder–bank” nexus, often leaving them financially exposed when delivery stalled. A detailed report on why Delhi’s land-pooling policy has remained stalled since 2007, tracing how fragmented land ownership, policy design flaws, and mistrust among stakeholders have kept one of the capital’s flagship urban reforms in limbo. A reported piece examining the collapse of an electric mobility startup and what it meant for women drivers dependent on the platform for livelihoods. Reporting Approach Devansh’s work combines on-ground reporting with analysis of government data, court records, and academic research. He regularly reports from neighbourhoods, government offices, and courtrooms to explain how decisions on housing, transport, and the disruption economy shape everyday life in the city. Contact X (Twitter): @devanshmittal_ Email: devansh.mittal@expressindia.com ... Read More

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