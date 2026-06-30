Scrapping incentives, tax exemptions: How buyers benefit with new Delhi EV policy

Direct purchase and scrapping incentives, and tax exemptions are among different ways how vehicle owners are being encouraged to go electric by the Delhi government with the Cabinet approving its new Electric Vehicle Policy on Monday.

Announcing the decision at a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the policy will come into effect on July 1 after receiving the approval of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. It will remain in force for the next four years, until March 31, 2030.

Here’s how buyers who are planning to go electric could benefit:

For two-wheelers

The government has structured purchase incentives in such a way that if a vehicle is purchased in the first year after the introduction of the policy, the incentive is higher. The policy offers a subsidy of Rs 10,000 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs. 30,000) in the first year. The incentive gets cut in the second year by one third to Rs 6,600 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs. 20,000), and is reduced to half to Rs 3,300 per kWh of battery capacity (up to a maximum of Rs. 10,000) in the third year. But only electric two-wheelers that have an ex-factory price of less than Rs 2.25 lakh are eligible for these incentives, according to the draft. The final policy is yet to be revealed.