At Aurobindo Marg, a metal box that keeps charred batteries of a EV charging station cool

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was caused by a Scorpio car that was already on fire while it was passing by the EV charging station. (Express photo)

A blazing car, a loud explosion and a burning EV charging station in South Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg led to panic among local residents on Monday, as firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was caused by a Scorpio car that was already on fire while it was passing by the EV charging station. There were no injuries or deaths reported in the incident, it added.

On Thursday, executives from Honda Power Pack Energy – which had set up the charging station — were at the spot to ensure that due process was being followed to keep the charred batteries cool. Workers had constructed a makeshift metal box filled with cold water, in which the remnants of the batteries were submerged.