At Aurobindo Marg, a metal box that keeps charred batteries of a EV charging station cool

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A blazing car, a loud explosion and a burning EV charging station in South Delhi’s Aurobindo Marg led to panic among local residents on Monday, as firefighters struggled to bring the fire under control.
According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), the blaze was caused by a Scorpio car that was already on fire while it was passing by the EV charging station. There were no injuries or deaths reported in the incident, it added.
On Thursday, executives from Honda Power Pack Energy – which had set up the charging station — were at the spot to ensure that due process was being followed to keep the charred batteries cool. Workers had constructed a makeshift metal box filled with cold water, in which the remnants of the batteries were submerged.
“Our EV charging stations set standards across the world. We don’t just provide charging stations to India but also to Japan and other countries… there is no way the fire started from the charging station,” said an executive present at the site.
Ram Kumar Saijwal, the pradhan of Adchini village, echoed the same. “The car was already billowing smoke from under its bonnet… The flames started intensifying near the red light (around 100 m away) and stopped in front of the charging station. The fuel tank exploded after some time and burning fuel fell on the EV station,” he added.
Amolak Singh, who runs a tent shop barely a few metres away from the site, said the fire intensified in a matter of seconds. “The two people who came out of the car tried to extinguish the fire by using the extinguisher kept inside the charging station, but by then the whole car was on fire… They later told me that the car was only two or three years old,” said Singh.
The empty metal husk of the car is still standing next to the charred remains of the EV charging station.
According to DFS, the firefighting operation lasted a few hours to ensure the car would not catch fire again and to also ensure the batteries were sufficiently doused to not cause electrical sparks.
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