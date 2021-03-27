Delhi: Escaped gangster lied about striking deal with police

A day after gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja escaped from police custody after a shootout at GTB Hospital, investigation has revealed that he lied to his associates that he had struck a deal with police personnel, and they would not fire when he flees, sources said.

On Thursday afternoon, Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, was brought to the hospital for treatment, when around 10 armed assailants attacked police personnel and overpowered them. “They threw chilli powder at the police team. Over 20 rounds were fired by both sides. One of the assailants, Ankesh, was shot in the back and fell while another accused, Ravi (35), sustained two bullet injuries in the chest and died,” a senior police officer said.

Police found that a few days ago, gangster Kala Rana approached one Priyavrat and asked him to coordinate with Fajja for a personal favour. Priyavrat, however, was arrested on March 6 by the special cell in connection with the murder of a civil defence volunteer in Bawana. Rana then asked Ankesh to coordinate with Fajja.

“Fajja asked Ankesh to arrange some men, and the latter convinced them to come on board saying they had been asked to provide protection to Fajja when he comes to the hospital. Ankesh stayed at a hotel in Saraswati Vihar on Wednesday night. On Thursday morning, he picked up his aides, including two juveniles, from Mukarba Chowk,” a senior officer said.

Police also found that Fajja had been pretending to be unwell at Mandoli jail and had vomited blood, following which he was taken to hospital.

“During questioning, Ankesh told police that he was told by Fajja that his associate, Deepak Pehal alias Boxer, would meet him near the hospital. In 2016, Pehal had helped Gogi escape from Delhi Police custody while being taken to a Haryana court. At that time, he had used the same modus operandi of throwing chilli powder at the police team,” an officer said.

Police said the assailants had conducted a recce of the hospital and checked all escape routes. They had also come to rescue Fajja two days ago when he was at the hospital but dropped their plan as there were more police personnel present at the time.