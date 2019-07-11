EPCA’s Metro report biased towards Centre: AAP

By Gazal Preet Kaur & Prapti Bhatia

The AAP Wednesday accused the SC-appointed Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) of being “biased” against the Delhi government, claiming that its recent report on Metro Phase IV was “tilted” towards the Centre.

In an open letter to EPCA chairman Bhure Lal, AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote: “Why is EPCA silent on how Central government unilaterally changed the conditions putting the onus of bearing operational losses of DMRC on Delhi government.”

At a press conference, Bhardwaj blamed Lal for not recommending three out of six corridors passed by the Delhi Cabinet and proposed by DMRC. He said, “When Delhi government is ready to pay for six (corridors), why does the EPCA want three…because the central government wants three.” Lal did not respond to calls seeking a comment.

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)