In 2025, Bhupendra Singh, a mining and construction contractor from Ahmedabad, finally got what he had been pursuing for 13 years: a letter from the Ministry of Urban Development (MoUD) sanctioning the payment of Rs 45 crore owed to him for a high-profile government project and 23 government treasury cheques.

Police said these were handed to him by Kushal Sameer Mehta, who he had been told worked with government ministries in Delhi and could get his work done. By then, he and Mehta had been in touch for eight years, over the course of which he had paid Mehta over Rs 3 crore, desperately hoping that Mehta would quicken the pace of the bureaucratic process.

When he had first been introduced to Mehta in 2017, police said, he had already been waiting for his dues for five years. His 23 firms had supplied sand, silt, stones, and stone powder for the ambitious Ahmedabad Metro project and he had yet to receive a promising response from the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

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By then, the Ahmedabad metro rail project had become embroiled in a Rs 113-crore scam, which included forged bills and invoices for materials which were never ordered; contracts given to companies at inflated rates; and bribery allegations against top bureaucrats like Metro-Link Express for Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad Company Ltd (MEGA) chairman Sanjay Gupta. Pending investigations over irregularities in contracts had halted many payments.

“I was under mental pressure from a lot of investors to return their money. It was agonising and I wanted to be done with it,” Singh would later tell the police.

When he received the treasury cheques in 2025, it finally seemed that Mehta would be keeping his word. Along with the 23 treasury cheques – which are issued by a government department, instructing the bank with an account of the Department, to give the specified money to vendors, employees, or tax refunds – Mehta also allegedly gave him the receipt of the cheques from SBI, where he claimed MoUD had an account.

It soon emerged that all the documents Singh had received over the years from Mehta were fakes.

That is when Singh finally went to the police.

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On October 1, Mehta, who had left Delhi in 2023 sensing possible arrest, was arrested from a train in Mumbai’s Borivali by a team from the Economic Offences Wing (EOW).

A long yarn

When Singh was introduced to Mehta in July 2018, he did not know that he had already allegedly attempted to dupe the Ministry of Finance of Rs 18.6 crore by forging sanction letters by the Ministry for payments to two companies.

“Mehta told me that he works with government ministries in Delhi, and he lives in Mumbai. He said he could get my work done through Delhi,” Singh had told police.

According to the FIR, Mehta initially asked Singh to pay him Rs 1.20 crore as commission to fastrack his case in Delhi, and get his money cleared in the next three months.

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“But I told him that if he could really get it within three months, I would pay him Rs 3.20 crore. I was so frustrated,” Singh had said in his complaint to the police.

On July 12, 2017, Mehta gave a copy of a letter to Singh. It was written by him to the MoUD, asking them to clear Singh’s dues. “He told me that I needed to pay an advance of Rs 15 lakh to the secretary of MoUD so that I can get a reply,” claimed Singh in his complaint.

In September 2017, Mehta told Singh that the Managing Director of the GMRC had received communication from the MoUD, and would clear his payments within seven days, provided Singh greased the wheels with another Rs 20 lakh. Singh paid as asked.

When the investigation of the Ahmedabad metro corruption case was transferred to the Enforcement Directorate and Singh, like other contractors involved in the project, received a summons from the agency, Mehta again offered to help.

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For Rs 50 lakh, he produced a letter from ED’s Delhi headquarters clearing him of the investigation.

The smaller payments kept piling up over the years: five-star hotel stays, expensive luncheons, and flight travel, and Mehta kept telling him that he was doing all this for him.

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In the years that followed, Mehta allegedly produced another letter from a minister stating that Singh’s dues would be cleared soon, and even demanded four gold biscuits – including for top politicians – to seal the deal, Singh alleged in his complaint.

When it later became evident that all these communications were fake, Singh finally filed a complaint with the EOW.

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“The complainant has alleged receipt of a large number of purported government documents through the accused, including documents projected as communications/orders of the Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Home Affairs, Controller General of Accounts, Department of Posts, Treasury/SBI, PMO and other Government authorities, besides purported court-related documents, treasury cheques, demand drafts, receipts and related communications. The complainant has alleged wrongful loss of approximately Rs 3.12 crore,” said DCP (EOW) Subodh Kumar.

Failed business, flat in Vasant Kunj

Police investigation found that Mehta’s past was dubious.

Born and raised in Mumbai, Mehta had a management degree and started his own company, Arch Valley consultancy in Gujarat, after working with firms as a consultant in Mumbai.

“But the company didn’t work out. In the late 2000s, he went to Uttarakhand. There, he opened another company in the import-export business, called Arrow. By 2012, he had moved to Delhi, where he started applying for government contracts,” said one of the investigators.

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According to police officers, he could not land any contract. But in the process, he learnt how government contracts are handed out and how long the process takes. So he decided to make the business of greasing wheels his bread and butter for the next decade.

“He rented an expensive flat in Vasant Kunj, for about Rs 60,000 a month. By now, he was divorced; his parents were living in Ghatkopar. He would show off his flat to prospective victims, and would try to sell his proximity to New Delhi as proof of his connections,” said a police officer.

The arrest

Police said their investigation showed Singh was not the only person Mehta allegedly duped.

In 2021, police said, Mehta came in contact with two companies, Andy’s Creation and Essenza Nutrition.

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He allegedly claimed that he would get Essenza a contract from the Ministry of Defence for protein biscuits for army personnel, and also promised Andy’s Creation a government contract.

A similar process of back and forth played out here as well and police said that he took between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh as commission from each of them. In July 2022, he gave them treasury cheques for Rs 11 crore and Rs 7 crore, respectively, to be cashed at SBI’s Parliament Street branch.

“When the companies submitted their cheques, the Government Account Department received a request to clear it. An official there found the cheques fishy, and asked the Ministry of Finance to verify it,” said a police officer.

Andy’s had submitted a sanction letter from the Ministry, given to him by Mehta, approving the payments by the ministry and undersigned by a Section officer at its revenue department, named Rajiv Malhotra. According to the FIR in the case, Malhotra denied seeing any such document.

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In Essenza’s case, the cheque had a stamp of the expenditure department. But according to the FIR, the department does not have an account at the Parliament Street branch.

Multiple notices were sent to Mehta, who left Delhi in 2023.

On September 29 this year, a police team traced him to Mumbai. But he was not there when they reached his parents’ home in Ghatkopar.

DCP Subodh said they found that he was in Gujarat and was going to travel back to Mumbai by train.

On October 1, an EOW team marched into the train when it stopped at Borivali and nabbed Mehta. As of now, police said they are ascertaining the number of scams he had been operating.