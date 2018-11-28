Delhi: Environment secretary is new chief electoral officer

Vijay Kumar Dev took over as Delhi Chief Secretary on Tuesday, while Ranbir Singh, who was holding the charge of the environment department, was appointed as the city’s Chief Electoral Officer.

Before taking over as environment secretary, Singh, an IAS of the 1991 AGMUT cadre, had served as the commissioner of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. The Election Commission notified his name following Lt-Governor Anil Baijal’s approval on Monday.

Dev, who was appointed to the top post on November 22, was unable to join so far as a replacement to the CEO’s post, which he had been holding, was imperative.

Baijal also effected a bureaucratic reshuffle in the government, wherein Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manoj Parida, a 1986-batch IAS, has been transferred and posted as the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

Principal

Secretary (Finance) Renu Sharma will hold additional charge of the Home Department, while Health Secretary Sanjeev Khirwar will also handle the PWD Department in Parida’s place.

DJB CEO Anil Kumar Singh will hold the additional charge of Environment.

Transport Commissioner Varsha Joshi will be General Administration Department Secretary, while continuing as Secretary, Power and Transport.