Delhi Environment Minister writes letter to Harsh Vardhan over violations in cutting trees in South Delhi

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain wrote a letter to Union Environment Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan Tuesday over violations in the felling of trees in South Delhi for the purpose of re-construction project of seven colonies.

In the letter, Hussain stated that the project proponent or user agency failed to comply with an order of National Green Tribunal (NGT) in September 2017, which had stated, “The plants shall be planted as a condition precedent to the cutting of the trees.”

“However, the project proponent/user agency apparently started the process of felling/cutting of trees without complying with the directions regarding condition precedent of planting trees before undertaking cutting of trees,” added Hussain in the letter.

Hussain further mentioned that the project proponents or the user agency have also committed violations of conditions prescribed in the clearance given by the Forest Department, GNCTD for tree cutting or translocation etc.

Hussain requested certain documents to be submitted to the Environment and Forest Department, Government of NCT of Delhi for further examination “in order to fully understand/appreciate the concerns of all the stakeholders and to ensure equity and justice to all.”

Re-development of seven colonies in South Delhi has been proposed and NBCC and CPWD will be developing 25,667 government flats which will have 70,000 underground car parking. The re-development would require chopping over 14,000 trees. The decision led to a massive protest following which NBCC and CPWD agreed in the high court to halt the felling of trees till July 4.

Hussain had on Monday also written to the L-G saying, “In view of the seriousness of the matter and the fact that the felling of trees may cause permanent loss, it is proposed that an immediate stoppage to felling of trees be ordered in the seven colonies.”

Amid the ongoing uproar, the Lt Governor’s office on Monday had also released a statement to assuage concerns over the issue. The press release by Raj Niwas claimed that the decision to cut trees has not been directly granted by the Lt Governor, as being presented by certain sections of media.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the controversial project till July 4 when it will hear the case again.

