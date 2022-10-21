scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

PUC certificate won’t be mandatory at petrol pumps just yet, Delhi environment minister clarifies

The Delhi government will once again launch a ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign from Oct 28 to encourage people to turn off their vehicle engines at traffic signals, minister Gopal Rai said.

gopal rai“Many people don’t turn off their engines… they will be given flowers and asked to switch off their engines,” Gopal Rai said. (Express file photo by Amit Mehra)

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said the announcement regarding vehicles needing a valid PUC (pollution under control) certificate for refuelling at petrol pumps from October 25 has been put on hold. He had made the announcement on October 1.

“For now, the petrol dealers’ association has given recommendations on law and order… the law-and-order questions will be discussed with the Chief Minister and then a decision will be taken,” the minister said. Rai was speaking at a press conference on Friday as the Delhi government is set to once again launch a ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign from October 28, in an attempt to get people to turn off their vehicle engines at traffic signals and in turn reduce vehicular emissions.

During the month-long ‘red light on, gaadi off’ campaign, a total of 2,500 civil defence volunteers will be deployed at major road intersections in the city, Rai said at a press conference in Delhi on Friday. For around 100 such intersections, ten volunteers will work in two shifts at each intersection. The list of such intersections in each district is being prepared. At ten big intersections with major traffic, 20 volunteers will be on duty.

The volunteers will be deployed in two shifts – 8 am to 2 pm and 2 pm to 8 pm, Rai said. With placards and banners, they will “make people aware of the red light on, gaadi off” campaign, he added. “Many people don’t turn off their engines… they will be given flowers and asked to switch off their engines,” Rai said.

RWAs, market associations, NGOs and eco clubs from educational institutions will also be roped in to be a part of the campaign and spread awareness, Rai said.

