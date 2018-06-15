Delhi environment minister Hussain claims BJP MLA Sirsa assaulted him

Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain. (File) Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain. (File)

Delhi environment minister Imran Hussain has accused BJP MLA from Rajouri Garden Manjinder Singh Sirsa — who has been protesting outside the Chief Minister’s office at the Secretariat — of assaulting him within its premises. The BJP MLA has denied the allegation. Hussain claimed that the assault took place in front of police personnel deployed at the spot, and alleged that this was the third such incident of assault.

“I had two meetings on Thursday. But neither the Food Commissioner nor the Environment Secretary came for the meeting. When the L-G called a meeting at the same time, I left to meet the L-G at 2.40 pm. While exiting the lift, Manjinder Singh Sirsa assaulted me. There were at least 15 policemen there, who did nothing to stop him,” he said, adding that he would file an FIR.

In his complaint, Hussain alleged that Sirsa and 10-15 persons had “threatened and abused him”, made an attempt on his life and stopped him from carrying out government functions. AAP MP Sanjay Singh further said, “Delhi Secretariat has become a den of hooliganism for some BJP leaders. The security of the Secretariat is in the hands of the Modi government. So, why is it that these BJP leaders have not been arrested?”

Sirsa, along with other BJP leaders, has been protesting against the Kejriwal government, camping outside the CM’s office. He said, “These allegations are completely untrue. I will file a defamation case against Imran Hussain.”

He added that it was his intervention with Hussain that made the minister realise that there was an “air pollution crisis”.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App