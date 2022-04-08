Delhi: Entry-level admissions at Sarvodaya schools begin April 11

Registrations for entry-level classes at government Sarvodaya schools are set to begin from April 11.

These admissions — for nursery, KG or Class I, whichever is the entry-level class at a school — are done through a draw of lots at the school concerned. The application forms will be available at the school between April 11 and 25. After filling the forms, parents will be required to submit them in drop boxes available in the schools.

Children residing in Delhi within a one kilometre radius of the school are eligible to apply. However, if there are no Sarvodaya schools near a child’s residence, they are eligible to apply for schools within a three kilometre radius. If even this is not available, they can apply to the nearest Sarvodaya school by submitting an undertaking from the parents that they will arrange safe transportation for the child.

Help desks, consisting of teachers and School Management Committee (SMC) members, will be set up at each school for providing guidance to parents.

The selection of candidates will be done through a draw of lots on May 2.