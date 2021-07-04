Delhi: Entrepreneur interacts with govt school students

Sanjeev Bhikchandani, co-founder of Info Edge, which launched Naukri.com in 1997, said "successful businesses are built on deep customer insights" and there is no "substitute for hard work". (Twitter/@Dir_Education)

Interacting with students of Delhi government schools Friday, entrepreneur Sanjeev Bhikchandani, co-founder of Info Edge, which launched Naukri.com in 1997, said “successful businesses are built on deep customer insights” and there is no “substitute for hard work”. The session was part of the government’s entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, which is taught to students from classes IX to XII.

He told students: “You must study customer behaviour when you want to set up a business, so that it solves a problem they are facing. There is no substitute for hard work. You will face hardships, especially in the initial years. Think of the long term and keep persevering… The first job you do is very important. The initial 3-4 years of your professional life teach you a lot about work ethics, professional relationships and working hard. It forms the foundation of your career.”