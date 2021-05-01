Delhi: Ensure personnel get help on time, special branch tells DCPs

In the last three weeks, a special CP rank officer, three JCPs and five district DCPs have tested positive for Covid.

With some Delhi Police personnel working through the pandemic facing difficulty with Covid treatment and hospital admission for themselves and their loved ones, the force’s 15 DCPs and unit in-charges have been told by the special branch to ensure all possible help is provided to personnel.

The information shared by the special branch is based on feedback gathered directly through field staff and via their posts on social media. “Some of them have faced difficulty getting admission in hospitals, arranging drugs and oxygen cylinders for themselves. Some messages are circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp groups, which have been taken cognizance of,” said a senior police officer.

In the last three weeks, a special CP rank officer, three JCPs and five district DCPs have tested positive for Covid. There are almost 2,700 police personnel infected at the moment, and so far over 40 police personnel have died of the virus. “Over 100 police personnel posted at the Delhi Police Headquarters have tested positive,” an officer said.

An officer said they received inputs that subordinate staff feel field functionaries need to make resources such as oxygen cylinders, drugs and beds available to them when required. This, particularly when police personnel are themselves involved in helping people round the clock. “They are arranging oxygen for hospitals after coordinating with manufactures, escorting oxygen tankers, creating green corridors. They are also helping perform last rites when relatives of the deceased refuse to come,” the officer said.

The special branch has suggested that steps be taken to motivate and boost the morale of staff and that they be provided possible safety equipment such as N-95 masks, sanitisers and gloves. But most of all, they should be assisted if they need help with testing, admissions and post-admissions at the hospital, senior officers have been told.

When contacted, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said, “Delhi Police is a highly welfare-oriented force and takes care of its personnel in the best possible manner… Apart from helping to get hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, we have constructed two fully functional Covid care centres in Shahdara and Rohini… We have decided to open care centres in view of the freshly rising incidents of Covid infection among Delhi Police personnel, who are frontline warriors in the battle against coronavirus.”

“We have eight ambulances kept in the Provision and Logistics office for staff whenever they need and also provided Covid protection kit to all of them…,” he said.