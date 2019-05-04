Delhi engineer held for killing wife, police say plotted murder with girlfriend

A 32-year-old mechanical engineer has been arrested, along with a woman who, police said, he was having an affair with, for allegedly killing his wife, an MNC employee, in Southwest Delhi’s Kishangarh on March 16.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya confirmed the arrest of Rahul Kumar Mishra and Padma Tiwari (33), who also works with an MNC in Gurgaon. “On March 16, we were informed by Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj that one Pooja Rai (26) had been brought in by her husband. An inquiry was initiated after she died,” he said, adding that police found a suicide letter which they eventually discovered was “planted” by the accused.

The woman’s postmortem was conducted by a board of three doctors at Safdarjung Hospital on March 18. “We received her autopsy report on April 27, and the surgeon opined the cause of death as homicidal. A team led by ACP Ishwar Singh started a probe,” Arya said. The woman was found to be strangled, with injury marks on her occipital bone.

Police questioned the victim’s domestic help and discovered that Padma had come to meet her on March 16. “On May 1, we started questioning Rahul and Padma and confronted them with discrepancies in their statements. They eventually confessed,” the DCP said.

The accused told police they used to study together in school and were in a relationship, but eventually lost touch. “They met again in 2015, after one of their friends added them to a school WhatsApp group. They wanted to get married, but their families were against it, citing different castes. They continued their relationship but Rahul’s marriage was fixed to Pooja in January 2017. On April 23 that year, they got married,” a senior officer said.

Eight months ago, Rahul asked Pooja to take Padma’s help in securing a job with an MNC.

“In her interactions with Padma, Pooja allegedly taunted her about her past relationship with Rahul. Padma and Rahul discussed this, and allegedly hatched a plan to get rid of Pooja,” Arya said, adding that on March 16, Padma came to meet her with two packets of juice.

“She had breakfast with Pooja. Minutes after the domestic help left, Padma asked for water, and when Pooja was out of the room, she laced her glass with sedatives. Pooja started vomiting and tried to leave the house, but Padma allegedly overpowered and strangled her. She then left a fake suicide note behind,” he said.