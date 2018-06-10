Delhi encounter: Day of frenzy at AIIMS as injured officers, dead gangsters are rushed to hospital

A doctor at the trauma centre said the officers are under observation, and the post-mortem on the dead men will be conducted tomorrow. (Photo-Tashi Tobgyal) A doctor at the trauma centre said the officers are under observation, and the post-mortem on the dead men will be conducted tomorrow. (Photo-Tashi Tobgyal)

One by one, seven policemen were rushed into the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Four men they had been in a bloody faceoff with, just an hour earlier, were already dead. Outside, families from both sides had started gathering — angry, confused, impatient. For several hours, an ACP-rank officer from the Special Cell coordinated efforts to trace the families of the injured officers — seven admitted at AIIMS and one at Fortis Vasant Kunj. Five are from Haryana, two from Delhi and one from Uttar Pradesh.

“I made most of the calls and told them the officers were injured in an operation. There was nothing to worry about,” the officer said, reassuringly. The policemen received injuries in the arm, chest, ankle and feet. Five of them still have bullets lodged inside their bodies, and one is in a serious condition, officials said. A doctor at the trauma centre said the officers are under observation, and the post-mortem on the dead men will be conducted tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Day before gunbattle that killed four, another trap laid but no one showed up

Among the injured is sub-inspector Krisha, who sustained bullet injuries to his ankle and foot. His son Ishan waited outside the trauma centre with his mother and younger brother. “He is fine. His colleagues have been helping,” he said. Officers from the Special Cell soon descended at the trauma centre. One of the policemen, who was a part of the raiding team, shot a brisk salute as his senior officer looked at his blood-drenched shirt. Two men from the PCR staff, who had been busy ferrying relatives, took a break as senior officers arrived. “They have been calling their relatives non-stop. It has been quite a task getting all the families to the hospital,” the PCR staffer said.

Ashish, the son of injured sub-inspector Bijender Singh, said, “He is safe. My father is a hero, no doubt about it.” Outside the AIIMS mortuary nearby, the scene was drastically different. Relatives and acquaintances flipped through photos of the crime scene. “Look how they were gunned down. They may have had criminal cases but police could have taken another approach,” said Balraj, who identified himself as an associate of Sanjeet Vidrohi, one of the dead.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App