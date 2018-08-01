Delhi: Employee electrocuted, factory owner arrested

The wife claimed that just a day before the incident, they had complained of electricity seeping through the wall and informed the owner. (Representational Image) The wife claimed that just a day before the incident, they had complained of electricity seeping through the wall and informed the owner. (Representational Image)

Delhi Police have arrested a 28-year-old factory owner, days after a man was allegedly electrocuted inside his establishment in Rohini district’s Bawana area.

According to police, the accused, Gajendra Kumar, was arrested on Monday night. Police said the dead, Mukesh Kumar, had been working with his wife Rajini in the factory for the last five years. “The woman, in her statement, said that the incident took place on July 25. Her husband, Mukesh, was fixing the ceiling fan inside the factory when he was electrocuted. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors had declared him brought dead,” said a senior police officer.

The wife claimed that just a day before the incident, they had complained of electricity seeping through the wall and informed the owner. But instead of solving the problem, he asked them to manage the work and said he would sort out the problem soon.

