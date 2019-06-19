Emergency services hit: Rape victim’s relatives wreak havoc at hospital in Delhi

Attendants of a minor girl, who was allegedly raped and brought to a Delhi government hospital for treatment, abused and manhandled doctors and security staff Tuesday evening and vandalised hospital property, police said. This has led to emergency services at the hospital being called off till Wednesday morning, said sources.

Advertising

The incident takes place a week after two junior doctors in Kolkata were attacked, allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at NRS Medical College and Hospital.

According to administration sources, the casualty department of the Delhi hospital has been badly damaged.

Police said that around 200 people from a nearby village came to the hospital and vandalised the property after relatives of the girl were asked to take her to another hospital.

Advertising

“The doctors at the casualty department offered basic treatment to the girl and requested the family to take her to another hospital for further examination. The girl needed to be examined under general anaesthesia (GA) as per the law, but we don’t have a functional emergency operation theatre (OT). The casualty is completely broken,” said the medical superintendent of the hospital.

Located in North West Delhi, the hospital is functioning without a paediatric ICU and a blood bank, as stated by the state government in its outcome budget report. “We have asked the hospital for a detailed report. The hospital will register an institutional FIR,” Sanjeev Khirwar, Secretary (Health), Delhi government, said.

“Lack of infrastructure in the hospital has led to this situation. Doctors and patients are suffering due to shortage of basic facilities,” said Dr Sumedh Sandanshiv, president of the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA).

A senior police officer, meanwhile, said, “We have arrested the accused in connection with a rape case. The girl was taken to a hospital where doctors referred her to another hospital, and her relatives got agitated about this. They created a ruckus inside the hospital premises, but as of now, no complaint has been made by the hospital administration.”